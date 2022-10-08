Former winner Collett leads the Military Boekelo standings after the first day of dressage | sport

After the first day of the Military Boekelo dressage test, Laura Collett is at the top of the ranking. The English rider, final winner of the equestrian event in 2019, was the best of the 38 combinations that came into action on Thursday.

Laura Collett scored 21.9 points with her 13-year-old Dacapo gelding. None of the other riders and riders who entered the arena on Thursday’s first day of dressage managed to dip below that score. Italian Giovanni Ugolotti came close with Swirly Temptress with 24.4 points. Number three after 38 combinations is Britain’s Rosalind Canter, who received a total of 25.0 with Izilot DHI from the three-member jury.

Tim Lips

The best Dutchman is Tim Lips. The Brabant defending champion saddles Military Boekelo Wicro Quibus, a 15-year-old gelding who is taking part in a four-star competition for the first time. With a score of 33.7 points, the combination is in 21st place overall. Second in the battle for the national title, Janneke Boonzaadjer with Bouncer (12 years and 34.4 points), ahead of Sanne de Jong with the 9-year-old Jersey MBF NOP

Thierry van Reine, number three in the Dutch national championships last year, had a not-so-good dressage test with 19-year-old ACSI Harry Belafonte. Then, the combination had to settle for a score of 40.7 points, good for a provisional 35th place.

Netherlands ninth

The Dutch riders, who form national trainer Andrew Heffernan’s orange quartet, take ninth place after dressage in the ten country peloton. Britain is well ahead of the Americans, while New Zealand is third.

Friday is dominated by the second part of the dressage test and the other 36 combinations will come into action.