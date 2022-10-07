Football star Rapinoe calls for change after abuse report
American football star Megan Rapinoe has called on football authorities to use the “horrible” revelations of systematic sexual abuse and misconduct in American football to turn things around. The report, released earlier this week, details multiple allegations of abuse by American Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team coaches.
“It’s awful,” Rapinoe said on Thursday ahead of a practice match between world champions USA and European champions England at Wembley. “Even if you’re a little knowledgeable, it’s shocking to read it in black and white.”
“It’s very difficult for the players. Some played for the clubs where it happened and they may have been abused in one way or another. It can be traumatic again,” said Rapinoe. “It’s very difficult for everyone in women’s sport. I hope that’s when we make sure things like this never happen again.”
Rapinoe wants the world football association FIFA and national football associations to come up with stricter and better-defined guidelines that ensure better protection for women in the future. “They haven’t protected the players all these years,” said the USA captain. “Every year someone reported on several coaches.”
Rapinoe doesn’t care if it comes from FIFA or the unions, as long as there is a reporting system that has some influence. “Of course it is a monumental task, many of these associations do not have a good financial basis. From FIFA’s point of view, as the protectors of sport, the association has a responsibility to do everything that is in his power to make sure the players feel safe.”
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”