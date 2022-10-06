Director Veneberg exchanges the KNWU cycling federation for the triathlon federation

“Triathlon is a sport with its own dynamics and with many enthusiastic participants,” says former professional cyclist Veneberg, whose father was a triathlete and now practices the sport himself. “As a lot has happened within the association, I think it is important to listen carefully to the needs that are now there.” The former cyclist will lead the NTB with new technical director Henry Bonnes, successor to resigning Adrie Berk.

At the end of last year, the research agency Fijbes concluded that there was not enough social security within the triathlon association’s high-performance sports programme. The report dealt with group formation, exclusion, gossip and intimidation. This led to the departure of Berk, Groenman, head coach Louis Delahaije and the entire board. This year the NTB is working on a new organization and the improvement of the high level sports culture. “Thorwald will play an important role in building a healthy future, which the NTB needs now,” said Thea Sybesma, interim board chair.

New governance model

The Wielerbond KNWU is currently working on a new governance model and according to Veneberg it is “the right time” to make room for someone else. “A new person with a new perspective and energy.”

In the summer of 2018, Veneberg took over from Vincent Luyendijk as director of the cycling association. The former rider was previously national road coach and technical director of the association.

Acting director

The KNWU will first seek an interim director, and later appoint a director-administrator who will fit into the new structure. “The KNWU is currently in a complex transition, with an amendment to the statutes submitted at the next autumn conference to move in the course of 2023 from a central council to a supervisory board, from a congress to a council of members, from ‘director to director-director and where departments and districts are also abolished,’ the union said.