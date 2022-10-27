“Porsche in talks with F1 teams, but automaker lacks all ingredients to enter”

Porsche has yet to completely give up its entry into Formula 1. The German automaker initially wanted to work with Red Bull Racing, but the Formula 1 team ended negotiations. This gave the impression that Porsche had put its plans on hold, but the automaker found a few other possible candidates. Nevertheless, the plan is unlikely, if at all, to succeed.

The agreement between Porsche and Red Bull seemed acquired, but the German manufacturer was becoming a little too greedy in the opinion of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko. Porsche wanted to have at least a fifty percent share in the engine department. Red Bull decided to stop talks and Porsche had to put its plans aside. The sounds were that the automaker only wanted to partner with Red Bull, which meant an entry was completely off the track.

Yet Porsche doesn’t seem to have completely given up on its dreams. “FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said before the United States Grand Prix that Porsche was still in talks with certain teams,” writes the usually well-informed. Auto, Motor and Sport. Three teams are mentioned that might want to collaborate. “AlphaTauri, Haas and Williams are the possible candidates in the current paddock.”

Porsche encounters several problems

However, Porsche is having a few problems. The automaker wanted to go with a team that already had all the infrastructure in place. However, this is not the case for midfield teams. AlphaTauri uses Red Bull’s wind tunnel and Haas buys various parts from Ferrari. If Porsche steps in, those collaborations will likely be over. Williams is still the most independent team, but “the resources used are outdated”.

Porsche has according to Auto, Motor and Sport not even the right infrastructure. Audi, which will appear in 2026, has this infrastructure. “Porsche has no idea how an engine should be built, whereas Audi already has one ready. That’s why Porsche also wanted to work with Red Bull. The engine would already be there and Porsche could support Red Bull with its technical knowledge, so there is little chance that the automaker will actually enter in 2026 or later.