Horner happy with Sargeant’s possible arrival: ‘It shouldn’t just be Brad Pitt’

Last weekend, Williams team principal Jost Capito announced that Logan Sargeant will play for his team next season if he earns enough points for a super license. Christian Horner thinks it’s a good thing that a talented American is entering Formula 1.

Sargeant is currently active in Formula 2 and during the last race weekend in Abu Dhabi he can get his super license. Williams is also doing everything he can to prepare the young American for the real thing. Sargeant came into action last weekend in the first free practice and this weekend he can perform this task again in Mexico.

Congratulations

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner thinks it’s a good thing that an American driver is entering Formula 1. Horner is quoted by Motorsportweek: “I think it’s fantastic news. I want to to share my congratulations to Jost and Williams for probably achieving that goal, although of course he has to get the super license points first. I think that’s another topic is what we have to look at.”

brad pitt

Horner is aware of the growing popularity of Formula 1 in the United States. The arrival of an American is therefore important, according to Horner: “I think we see the sport growing in the United States, we see the interest. I was in Vegas earlier this week and saw the plans for the race there, it saw ‘It looks like an epic event. You see Americans getting really involved in the sport and I think we need an American driver. Not just a pilot, but also a good pilot. It shouldn’t just be Brad Pitt.