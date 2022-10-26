Samsung Expands Tizen OS Global Coverage With New Licensing Agreements – Samsung Newsroom UK

Partner smart TVs licensed with Tizen OS will be available this year

Samsung partners with international ODM leader[1]companies such as Atmaca, HKC and Tempo. For example, non-Samsung smart TVs can also be equipped with Tizen OS, the open source operating system for Samsung Smart TV. The new Tizen TVs will be available this year in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Turkey and the UK[2].

The Tizen TV Platform Licensing program was introduced at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in 2021. Thanks to the licensing program, TVs from other manufacturers can now also use the smart features and modern user interface of Tizen OS.

For a smooth implementation, Samsung is working with various partners on content licensing and hardware optimization. This partnership allows other TV brands to access a world of entertainment exclusive to Samsung Smart TVs. At the same time, Tizen now has access to offers from a growing partner ecosystem. In addition to many useful features, the very powerful Tizen OS offers a very wide range of international and national applications such as:

Samsung TV Plus: Samsung’s streaming platform where you can enjoy hundreds of live channels, news, entertainment, shows and sports for free.

International apps: Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Xbox cloud gaming app.

National applications: VTM GO, VRT MAX, Streamz, Eleven Sports, Telenet Flow, TV Vlaanderen.

Since the first release in 2012, developed by Samsung with the Linux Foundation, Tizen OS has grown exponentially. Currently, around 200 million people in 197 countries own a Samsung Smart TV with Tizen OS. This number will increase further thanks to the new licensing program.

“2022 has been a memorable year for Tizen OSsays Tonnie van Schijndel, Senior Marketing Manager TV and Audio at Samsung Benelux. “We celebrated the tenth anniversary of the operating system and the arrival of the very first Smart TVs with Tizen from other brands. We continue to expand the licensing program and unlock Tizen OS and its ecosystem for brands and products around the world.”

[1] Original development manufacturing.

[2] Akai, Bauhn and Linsar Tizen TVs will be available in Australia from September 2022. Other brands will be available in Q4 2022.