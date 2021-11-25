Phenomenal sci-fi film arrives to see on RTL 7 on Thursday

Over the past decade, Denis Villeneuve has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most talented and acclaimed filmmakers. He recently struck again with the epic Dune, a worldwide success in the cinema. In 2016 he appeared equally fantastic Arrival. This film is to be seen on RTL 7 Thursday and you can Arrival streaming via Amazon Prime and Pathé Thuis.

The story

When mysterious spaceships descend on twelve places on Earth, each place tries to make contact with the aliens. In the United States, linguist Louise Banks is called upon to decipher the language of extraterrestrials. As tensions rise between the countries where the spacecraft have landed, the team must seek answers in a race against time.

Rate Guide.tv:

Although in Arrival There are certainly moments of tension, director Villeneuve knows how to conjure up constant subcutaneous tension in a fantastic way. As a viewer, you always wonder what’s going to happen next. One of the plus points of the film is Amy Adams’ phenomenal acting, which is actually still good. In fact, there are hardly any negatives, and the Oscar committee saw it too: Arrival was nominated in no less than eight categories, but only won the statuette for best sound editing.

To throw

In addition to Amy Adams (Vice) and Jérémy Renner (River of the wind) are also Forest Whitaker (Black Panther) and Michael Stuhlbarg (Call me by your name) can be seen in Arrival. This film is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049).

Arrival (2016) is rated 7.9 on IMDb and can be seen on RTL 7 on Thursday 25 November at 8:30 p.m. Genre: drama, mystery, science fiction. Duration: 116 minutes.