Saved By the Bell cast pays tribute to late Screech in new season reboot

Screech’s robot Kevin also makes a comeback when he brings the burgers to the table. The robot is praised for its beauty so many years later. “Thanks, I did a job,” Kevin replies. “Who not?” Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen) jokingly responds. Ultimately, the entire group of friends toast their lost friend, although it’s not clear how the character Screech died. The episode ends with a compilation of clips from Dustin’s time in the original series.

Saved by the Bell is by no means the only classic out of the doldrums. Also Dexter had a revival. You can see it all in the video below: