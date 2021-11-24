Globo has never won a trophy at the 2021 International Emmy Awards
Globo left the 2021 International Emmy to see the ships. At the ceremony on Monday, 11/22 in New York, USA, the list of winners had no hold over the Marinho Family Channel.
The channel was in competition with four productions. The Amor de Mãe television series, the Diário de um Confinado multiplatform series, the All the Women of the World miniseries and the Cercados documentary. These are the strengths of Globoplay.
In 2021, Amarelo – É Tudo Pra Yesterday, produced by Emicida for Netflix, in addition to Globo’s four productions, closed the nominations for Brazil. The country was alone behind the United Kingdom, which has been commemorated six times.
Even without winning in any category, journalist Felipe Santana and broadcasters Luciano Hack and Angelica Brasil represented the prizes.
BEST TV SERIES
Mother’s love (Brazil)
You want your destination (Portugal)
Glory Song (China) – Vinsidore
Quest for a Cure (Singapore)
Best TV Movie or Miniseries
Atlantic Crossing (Norway) – Winner
Dec (VK)
It’s good not to be normal (South Korea)
All the women of the world (Brazil)
Best Documentary
fenced (Brazil)
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Tailândia) – Vinsidore
They call me Babu (Netherlands)
Toxic Beauty (Canada)
Best short series
Beirut 6:07 (Lebanon)
Diary of a detainee (Brazil)
people speak (spanish)
INSiDE (New Zealand) – Winner
Best Artistic Software
Emeseda: yellow – everything for yesterday (Brazil)
Kubrick de Kubrick (France) – Winner
Romeo in Julia: Beyond Words (UK)
Concerns of Kabuki Actors – Isn’t Entertainment Necessary? (Gabao)
Want to step into the celebrity world and get news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Canal Métropole: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”