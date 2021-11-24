Globo has never won a trophy at the 2021 International Emmy Awards

Globo left the 2021 International Emmy to see the ships. At the ceremony on Monday, 11/22 in New York, USA, the list of winners had no hold over the Marinho Family Channel.

The channel was in competition with four productions. The Amor de Mãe television series, the Diário de um Confinado multiplatform series, the All the Women of the World miniseries and the Cercados documentary. These are the strengths of Globoplay.

In 2021, Amarelo – É Tudo Pra Yesterday, produced by Emicida for Netflix, in addition to Globo’s four productions, closed the nominations for Brazil. The country was alone behind the United Kingdom, which has been commemorated six times.

Even without winning in any category, journalist Felipe Santana and broadcasters Luciano Hack and Angelica Brasil represented the prizes.

BEST TV SERIES

Mother’s love (Brazil)

You want your destination (Portugal)

Glory Song (China) – Vinsidore

Quest for a Cure (Singapore)

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

Atlantic Crossing (Norway) – Winner

Dec (VK)

It’s good not to be normal (South Korea)

All the women of the world (Brazil)

Best Documentary

fenced (Brazil)

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Tailândia) – Vinsidore

They call me Babu (Netherlands)

Toxic Beauty (Canada)

Best short series

Beirut 6:07 (Lebanon)

Diary of a detainee (Brazil)

people speak (spanish)

INSiDE (New Zealand) – Winner

Best Artistic Software

Emeseda: yellow – everything for yesterday (Brazil)

Kubrick de Kubrick (France) – Winner

Romeo in Julia: Beyond Words (UK)

Concerns of Kabuki Actors – Isn’t Entertainment Necessary? (Gabao)

