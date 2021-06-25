Passengers who have been vaccinated since July 8 do not need a COVID-19 test in Hawaii

Vaccine Passengers He can quickly tell Aloka to ease the restrictions.

Hawaii visitors who have received their injections will no longer have to meet the COVID-19 test requirements until July 8, the governor of Aloha said. David Ike said Thursday.

Full vaccinated travelers from the United States must present their vaccination card and upload it to the Hawaii Safe Travels website.

Anyone traveling to Hawaii before July 8 must follow the COVID-19 test and isolation requirements.

“I know this change is widely expected and it will help residents go home and visitors enjoy our islands,” Ike said at a news conference. Hawaii Tribune Herald.

The number of people allowed in community meetings increased from a maximum of 10 to 25 and from 25 to 75 outside. Hawaiian restaurants can also do business at 75% capacity.

By July 8, the province expects Hawaii to reach 60% vaccine protection status.

“Our residents have sacrificed and worked hard to get to this point, but we still have a lot to do. The vaccine will please protect you and your loved ones. We are close to achieving 70% vaccine coverage, after which all restrictions will end and we will be able to return to the life we ​​remember.” Said Governor EG in a statement.

The COVID-19 testing order in Hawaii has been in effect since October and untested passengers must comply with mandatory 10-day isolation.