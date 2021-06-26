Sat. Jun 26th, 2021

Passengers who have been vaccinated since July 8 do not need a COVID-19 test in Hawaii Passengers who have been vaccinated since July 8 do not need a COVID-19 test in Hawaii 2 min read

Thelma Binder 16 hours ago 76
The North Korean minister rejected plans for talks with the United States The North Korean minister rejected plans for talks with the United States 2 min read

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 75
Sport short: Baseball players get off to a bad start in the Olympic qualifiers | Sports Sport short: Baseball players get off to a bad start in the Olympic qualifiers | Sports 2 min read

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 83
Federation tests innovative wind turbine blades for affordable wind power • AD-Drive technology Federation tests innovative wind turbine blades for affordable wind power • AD-Drive technology 2 min read

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 146
The Netherlands is the EU's largest meat exporter The Netherlands is the EU’s largest meat exporter 2 min read

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 266
Four major cities want to abolish slavery as a national holiday Four major cities want to abolish slavery as a national holiday 2 min read

Thelma Binder 4 days ago 134

Netflix and Jerry Seinfeld (Bee Movie) Make Popular Breakfast Pop-Tarts Movie Netflix and Jerry Seinfeld (Bee Movie) Make Popular Breakfast Pop-Tarts Movie 1 min read

Maggie Benson 4 mins ago 3
Gommers and Koopmans: influential scientists balancing above a political minefield Gommers and Koopmans: influential scientists balancing above a political minefield 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 6 mins ago 5
Americans release UFO report: 143 'inexplicable' reports Americans release UFO report: 143 ‘inexplicable’ reports 2 min read

Harold Manning 11 mins ago 11
Biden pledges support for Afghans even if US leaves after 20 years Biden pledges support for Afghans even if US leaves after 20 years 2 min read

Earl Warner 14 mins ago 15