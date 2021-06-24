North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Seon-kwon has rejected plans for nuclear talks with the United States. “We do not consider the possibility of contacts with the United States, nor do we specify direct contacts anywhere,” Ri was quoted as saying by North Korean state media on Wednesday evening (local time).

When US Special Envoy to North Korea Chung Kim visited Seoul on Monday, he offered to start new talks with leaders in Pyongyang.

Its purpose is to enter into an unconditional dialogue on the nuclear weapons program of the isolated state. But the North Korean foreign minister has made it clear he does not want to comment. He told state media that such discussions would be a waste of ‘precious time’.

According to experts from the North, the US Stimpson Center’s news site on North Korea 38 did not completely rule out resumption of the Pyongyang dialogue. But it seems that North Korea expects more from the United States, or it seems. ‘In other words,’ meaningless ‘communication is not possible, but it means conversations with more content are possible.’

Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea have come to an end since Kim Jong Un’s defeat with former US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019. North Korea has repeatedly made it clear that it is not interested in new talks other than Washington. Makes new projects.

US Ambassador to North Korea Chung Kim offered to start new talks with leaders in Pyongyang during a visit to Seoul on Monday. Isolated state nuclear weapons program. But the North Korean foreign minister has made it clear he does not want to comment. He told state media that such discussions would be a waste of ‘precious time’. According to experts from the North, the US Stimpson Center’s news site on North Korea 38 did not completely rule out resumption of the Pyongyang dialogue. But it seems that North Korea expects more from the United States, or it seems. ‘In other words,’ meaningless ‘communication is not possible, but it means conversations with more content are possible.’ Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea have come to an end since Kim Jong Un’s defeat with former US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019. North Korea has repeatedly made it clear that it is not interested in new talks other than Washington. Makes new projects.