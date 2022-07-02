Combining two days, it was a long program at the studbook inspection in Kootwijkerbroek. No less than 22 of the 36 mares received the predicate ster, with the highest score recorded for Once for All Swing (All At Once x Krack C) by JP Eschauzier and E. Schreutelkamp from Ede.

Jury chairman Toine Hoefs was delighted with the daughter of All at One (out of Zuchero Swing elite sport-dr IBOP-dr D-OC by Krack C), who was bred by JP Escauzier & E. Schreutelkamp of Sword. “A built up mare with lots of breed and a nice forehead. She could be a bit stronger in the front leg as she has a good hind leg. The stance could have been a little more generous, but at the trot and canter she shows a lot of technique and has good posture. She got 85/85.

Top rating for O.Cynola M

The highest point total of the day was for O. Cynola M, a daughter of Jerveaux out of Cynola M elite pref IBOp-dr PROK van Flemmingh. She got 90 points for the canter. “A mare that has a sufficient rectangular pattern and a good neck shape. She is a little tight in the topline but has a very nice step. The trot has good reach, but sometimes it is a little tight in the front leg. However, the gallop is very good with a very good technique and a remarkable balance. In total, O.Cynola, who was bred by J. Mol from Diepenheim and comes from the dam line of the dressage stallion Lloyd, who also produced several international show jumping horses, arrived in 80/ 85.

Also 80/85 for Octavia Blake and Ochanthia BH

The same score was there for Octavia Blake, a daughter of Danish Champion KWPN Kremlin (by Governor) by Alexia Sollenburg vb pref PROK D-OC by Tuschinski (breeder JAM Marse, Almere). “This mare has a nice forequarters and a lot of forequarters. She is slightly strong in the loin and has a sloping croup but she walks with plenty of room and a generous stride. The trot has a lot of flexibility and in the gallop she has a good technique with a lot of flexibility.



Also Ochanthia Bra obtained this score. This daughter of Kingston Blue Hors and Forsytha BH ster PROK is bred by Black Horses BV. If we look further into her pedigree, we find the well-known mare Charites, who is the dam of Nadine de Hans-Peter Minderhoud and the KWPN stallion Kroonjuweel. “A straight mare, with straight lines, which could have had a little more muscle in the neck and a little hollow in the front leg, so we could not bring the score to 85. The pas is good with stretch and tact, at the trot and canter she has great technique and she has great stance which only gave 85 seconds for all basic gaits and stances.

85 for outdoors

Two mares received the 85 conformation points. It was to start Olani MVH (Glock’s Toto jr and Kalani SW elite IBOP-dr PROK by Grand Galaxy Win, breeder M. Valkenburg of Pijnacker). “A mare who has a good rectangular model and who has a lot of front. She may be built a little low, a little tight at the front, but she has a good walk with a lot of suppleness and she also showed the necessary suppleness and a lot of amplitude in the trot.

And also Ovialanda IK got 85/80. I. Kruts from Ter Aar bred her by crossing Jovian with Ideaulanda TH stb from Chippendale. “A very beautiful horse, slender, straight, with a lot of breed. She is slightly low in the front and the croup is a little sloping. The walk has a good four beats and a lot of amplitude, the trot has amplitude and suppleness and the same goes for the canter. But what strikes the most is the attitude, always beautiful with the raised withers and the very light foot, for which she obtained 85 points.

80/80 for Oganita and Obrigada B

Joop van Wessel bred Oganita (Jerveaux and Biganita elite pref IBOP-dr PROK van Uphill. She got 80/80. She fell with it especially at the trot in which she showed a lot of balance with good technique.

Joyce Lenaerts married with her husband Marcel Sterrenburg Obrigada B crossing two of his best horses. She will participate in the International Small Tour with her father Iconic B, which she also did with her mother Authentic elite sports dr PROK. Hoefs has the mare clearly on the retina. “A rising mare in the long run with a little tenderness in the foundation, but correct. She still moves uphill very well and has shown a very consistent performance with three good base gaits and good posture.

Source: KWPN