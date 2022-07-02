LIVE stage 2 Tour de France 2022 | The Jakobsen and Groenewegen teams verify the flight with Cort

Waaaaaaaiers: This should be the big day, as far as week one winds go. We’ve been talking about it for days, weeks, months: the Belt Bridge and the miles that preceded it. In a leader’s jersey is of course included from start to finish.

The runners will start at 12:35 p.m. in the festival town of Roskilde, where the big rock festival is also scheduled for this weekend. Next, the hardliners head to a small hill phase in the northern part of Denmark, but that shouldn’t have a name for seasoned pros. However, the polka dot jersey is up for grabs here.

From that moment, in fact after the intermediate sprint in the middle of the stage, it becomes very interesting. At Kalundborg we branch off towards the coast, for about 55 kilometers against the wind at an angle. Then we branch off over the sixteen-mile-long Belt Bridge, where the wind is probably upside down. Then we turn to Nyborg, where we will sprint with a small or large group.

Yves Lampaert logically starts in the leader’s jersey, while one of his Quick Step teammates starts as the big favorite for this stage: Fabio Jakobsen. The Dutchman will be hoping to sprint in line for victory on his first Tour stage but will then face rival Dylan Groenewegen and other contenders such as Jasper Philipsen and Caleb Ewan.

Information stage 2 Tour de France 2022

Follow stage 2 of the Tour de France 2022 live

Note: Live blog not loading for a while? Then hit F5 or refresh your page!