Mercedes seems to be in good form this weekend at Silverstone. Lewis Hamilton finished second in both Friday practice sessions. george russell fell a little behind by a lap, but had a solid long race. The younger of the two Mercedes drivers knows there is still room for improvement.

“With low fuel in the car I struggled a bit more than Lewis, he had a really good lap,” Russell told his team’s website. “With a full tank everything seemed really good compared to McLaren who were also on hard tyres. Once the tires warmed up we showed good pace on Ferrari and things improved lap after lap.”

“We’re seeing some positive signs, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement,” Russell said. “We have to understand why our race pace is so much stronger than lap speed. The McLaren is very strong on a lap, but we can’t get the tires to work in a lap. It’s good for racing and there you always have to find a good balance. You shouldn’t play.”

“Silverstone is a very different track to Montreal and Baku. We knew the high speed corners would be difficult and it turned out to be the case. At Copse, Maggots and Becketts the car bounced a lot. We have to do better Luckily we’re not bouncing on the straights here and that’s a positive.”