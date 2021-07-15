Once again, emotional Britney makes her voice heard in court

New lawyer reaction

Britney’s new attorney, Matthew Rosengart, responded to the lawsuit.

“What everyone has lost sight of because of all the drama that has accompanied this affair is what’s best for Britney. You don’t have to be an expert to see that the best interests of a person burdened with guardianship must always come first. ”Does anyone disagree that Jamie Spears is not the best for Britney? So yes, at his request, we will be aggressive to have him removed, “Matthew said.

He continued, “Why is this man even involved in all of this? He should step aside voluntarily because it’s better for Britney. Today has been a good day, not only for Britney’s guardianship but also for her. attention brought to attention. ” the ‘phenomenon’ of curatorship, because a lot of things are going wrong at the national level, so it is a step in the right direction. “

Another Britney Guardianship hearing will take place on September 29. It is not yet known whether it will be able to be heard again in September.