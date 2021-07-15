Once again, emotional Britney makes her voice heard in court
During the hearing, Judge Brenda Penny allowed the singer to hire her own lawyer, rather than give her a guardian lawyer. Britney had asked for it at a hearing last month. His former lawyer Samuel Ingham recently resigned, as did his manager Larry Rudolph. His new lawyer is Matthew Rosengart, a well-known figure from Hollywood and the surrounding area. He is known to be aggressive with his clients in order to get the best result for them.
Britney’s Guardianship is arguably the most well-known in the United States, but besides her, there are some 1.3 million Americans who are under Guardianship. Because this case is getting so much media attention, and there’s even one in Washington DC. Britney Free-movement has been put in place to gain the support of the US Congress, there is a tentative hope that the conditions surrounding such an administration will be reviewed and changed.
Britney has been under her father’s surveillance since 2008 due to a nervous breakdown, but she wants to get rid of it. She had previously told the judge that she felt like a “slave” to her father. The singer took legal action against her father in 2019.
Emotional statement
“It is thanks to my fans and their unconditional support that I found the courage to speak out. They have always been there for me and thanks to them I finally dare to speak to my family, who tried to silence me and my fans for years to do, “said an emotional Britney, crying every now and then.
She continues, “If it’s not abuse, then I don’t know what it is. While my family locked me in a mental health clinic against my will, they were all on vacation at my vacation home in Florida. You, don’t you? Also, my father would call me drunk from home. The only reason I can think of is that they wanted to destroy me. They wanted everyone to think I’m crazy, but I’m not. I am here and I want to get rid of my father and the curatorship. Today.”
The singer also said her father wouldn’t let her drink coffee, wasn’t allowed to take vitamins for her hair, and he took her driver’s license after being arrested once for driving. 10 kilometers too fast. Although the police only gave him a warning at the time, Jamie decided that his daughter was no longer allowed to drive on her own and became even more dependent. “It’s just fucking cruel, sorry to put it that way, but I can’t describe it any other way.”
New lawyer reaction
Britney’s new attorney, Matthew Rosengart, responded to the lawsuit.
“What everyone has lost sight of because of all the drama that has accompanied this affair is what’s best for Britney. You don’t have to be an expert to see that the best interests of a person burdened with guardianship must always come first. ”Does anyone disagree that Jamie Spears is not the best for Britney? So yes, at his request, we will be aggressive to have him removed, “Matthew said.
He continued, “Why is this man even involved in all of this? He should step aside voluntarily because it’s better for Britney. Today has been a good day, not only for Britney’s guardianship but also for her. attention brought to attention. ” the ‘phenomenon’ of curatorship, because a lot of things are going wrong at the national level, so it is a step in the right direction. “
Another Britney Guardianship hearing will take place on September 29. It is not yet known whether it will be able to be heard again in September.
Britney thanks the fans
After Britney said at the hearing that she was “extremely grateful to her fans,” the singer also thanked “the Britney army” personally via social media.
“It’s going in the right direction guys, it’s going in the right direction. From now on I have a real representation and I am very thankful for it, I feel blessed. A big thank you to all my fans who support me. You have no idea what this means to me. God bless you all! ‘ said Britney, who can be seen in the posted video doing joy wheels and riding a horse.
Britney’s friend Sam Asghari has also made his voice heard via social media. He posted a black and white photo of a lioness, which symbolizes Britney.
Fans are thrilled with Britney and Sam’s post. “There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel, better times are coming. Wait a little longer Britney, you are almost at your liberty, “wrote one follower. Another said:” Being able to appoint your own lawyer is a huge victory. I am excited about what is to come, with this great lawyer by your side. I’m so happy for you Britney! Stay strong and persevere, important milestones have been achieved today. ‘