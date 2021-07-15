Where is Virgin River filmed?

In the category of romantic drama series, the new audience canon Virgin river at Netflix really a must-see title. The series is based on the books of the same name by Robyn Carr and takes place in Virgin river in Northern California. But does this place exist? And on which location become the recordings from the Serie ?

→ All of the Virgin River books by writer Robyn Carr, on which the series is based, can be found here on Bol.com at here on Amazon.nl 📚

Virgin River is not a real place, but invented by writer Robyn Carr

Many fans of the Netflix series are curious about where the filming of Virgin River is taking place. First of all, it’s important to know that the series is based on the books of the same name by Robyn Carr and that the author describes Virgin River as a place in northern California between redwoods, waterfalls and good fishing spots. However, this is a fictional place, because in reality the Virgin River place does not exist at all. But where is the series filmed?

Where will the Netflix series Virgin River be filmed?

The answer is: Vancouver! With series like Riverdale, Flash, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Supernatural and many other titles, the episodes were primarily filmed north of the United States in the Canadian city. For example, Mel’s well-known hut on the water can be found at Murdo Frazer Park (see map below).

The location of Mel’s work is in South East Vancouver on 122 First Street.

In addition, for example, Jack’s Bar (Watershed grill in Brackendale) just north of Vancouver, the Paige’s Bakeaway food truck is located in the Burnaby Fraser Forest Park and is the home of Hope McCrea in the Deer Lake Park.

Many scenes of the city are shot in Agassiz at Cozy cove at Bowen Island.