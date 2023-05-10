Wed, May 10, 5:29 PM

DUIVEN – The collaboration between the Duuves Mixed Music Foundation and De Ogtent will continue. On Friday 26 May, an evening combining music and cinema will take place at the cultural center of Duiven. First at 7 p.m. the film The Last Waltz, followed by a performance by Dutch blues band Five Long Years from 10 p.m.

The Last Waltz is a 1978 American documentary film about the 1976 farewell concert by Canadian-American rock band The Band at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. The live songs are interspersed with studio fragments and interviews with director Martin Scorsese, in which the band members reminisce about the band’s history.

Robbie Robertson tells, among other things, a nice anecdote about another member of the group, Garth Hudson. The latter joined the group on the condition that the other members all pay him ten dollars a week for music lessons. The classically trained Hudson could then tell his parents that he was a music teacher instead of just playing in a rock & roll band.

The Last Waltz is hailed as one of the best films of the genre. In 2019, the film was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry. With the mention: “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant”.

Several well-known artists have performed with The Band, including Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, Paul Butterfield, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Dr. John, Neil Diamond and Eric Clapton. In addition to rock & roll, genres such as blues, New Orleans rhythm and blues, Tin Pan Alley, and folk are also covered.

Blues fans can attend the performance of Five Long Years in De Ogtent directly after the screening. A Dutch blues band with mostly “veterans” of the Gelderland blues scene. Five long years is always good for positive feedback. The repertoire is wide: from smoking blues (rock) to irresistible ballads. The line-up is made up of Tom Pegels (guitarist), Klaas van der Veer (bass), Willem van der Aa (drums), Hans-Heinrich Glockner (keyboard) and singers Vincent Roerdink and Lucia Bokken.

Tickets for the film The Last Waltz at 4 euros can be ordered via the De Ogtent website (www.deogtent.nl). Full is full. The screening of the film begins on May 26 at 7 p.m. Three hours later, it’s the turn of Five Long Years. Tickets for this performance (doors open at 9:30 p.m.) are also available via the De Ogtent website (10 euros each). You can also buy a ticket for the Five Long Years show at the door (payment by debit card only). The Godfathers and Friends of Duuves Mixed Music have free access to the performance of the group.