SHOW YOUR BEST WITH THE FIRST-EVER RAINBOW HIGH™ VIDEO GAME

Solve mini-puzzles with your six favorite classic Rainbow High™ characters in Rainbow High™: Runway Rush

LONDON and LOS ANGELES – May 9, 2023 – Outright Games, the world’s leading publisher of interactive family entertainment, and MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the world’s fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment companies, are pleased to announce their upcoming game: Rainbow High™: Runway Rush. In the first console game centered around the popular Rainbow High™ fashion dolls, fans can step into the colorful and immersive school environment many are already familiar with and have fun with their favorite characters. The game will be released this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Rainbow High™: Runway Rush is a puzzle adventure. The first creative task you get as a player is themed “All is Art”. You can play as one of six original Rainbow High characters: Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, or Violet. Use their various creative skills, such as Sunny’s illustrations and Skyler’s fashion designs, to solve puzzles and help your classmates. By working together, you have to show your artistic talent and create a special idea. The team with the best idea gets the chance to put together a great project for the Creative Spring Challenge.

Rainbow High™: Runway Rush features many beloved locations from the series and gives you the chance to play as well as meet your favorite Rainbow High characters. You can play as Sunny and find everything she needs for her day in her bedroom, bake croissants as Ruby in Rainbow Union, or design and create an outfit as Skyler. Along with the main story, you can also complete a series of quests, play mini-games, and collect items to upgrade your characters with unlockable outfits.

Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games: “We have already been delighted to receive two fantastic IPs from MGA, LOL Surprise! and Bratz, adapted for video games and are delighted to be involved in the development and release of the first Rainbow High video game. Rainbow High is a franchise growing rapidly and core values ​​such as community spirit and fashion translate very well into dynamic gameplay for this new title.We believe this game is a great addition to the overall development of the MGA brand.

Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment, said, “With the first-ever console game of Rainbow High, the best-selling fashion doll franchise, fans can play as their favorite Rainbow High characters, explore the school and interact with these popular characters in a completely new and interactive way.Since launching this product line nearly three years ago, we’ve continued to offer fans different ways to connect with the brand, such as by example through the line of fashion dolls, the series on YouTube and Netflix or now through this new game.”

Carla Bolanos Blanco of Xaloc Studios: “The puzzle genre is a logical choice for Rainbow High™: Runway Rush. The franchise revolves around creativity and this genre allows players to perform creative tasks and solve problems in a unique and individual way. During the collaboration with Outright Game, we adapted the gameplay to the logic and reading abilities of different ages. For example, we have designed a “Hint Scan” function for young players. This feature identifies each interactive element of the puzzles, making it easier for young players to navigate the game and learn the game faster.

Rainbow High™ is an inclusive line of dolls and fashion accessories featuring characters representing all the colors of the rainbow. The first line of dolls was launched by MGA in 2020 and became a big hit immediately after launch. The line was even named Best New Toy at the USA Toy of the Year Awards 2020. The animated series appeared on YouTube the same year and became available on Netflix in March 2021. The series has had over a billion views. minutes on all platforms. Popular fashion dolls are making their colorful dreams come true at Rainbow High and Shadow High…and when they all work together, the possibilities are endless #LetYourTrueColorsShine!

Rainbow High™: Runway Rush will be released this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.