Direction: Blandine Lenoir | Script: Blandine Lenoir, Axelle Ropert |discard: Laure Calamy (Annie), Zita Hanrot (Hélène), India Hair (Claudine), Rosemary Standley (Monique), Damien Chapelle (Jean) and others | Playtime: 119 minutes | Year: 2022

Abortion is a hot topic in politics these days, mainly due to the tense situation in the United States. Despite obsolete legislation, which is still in force, the right to abortion in Europe today seems more solidly anchored. It has not always been the case. In France in the 1960s and 1970s there was fierce resistance to the oppressed position of women. In 1975, the abortion law was extended in favor of women.

The new French film Annie Anger centers on Annie, a pregnant housewife who wants an illegal abortion. Her life is not in danger, but she and her husband simply do not want any more children. During the clandestine procedure and its preparations, she realizes how unfair the abortion laws are in France. After learning a lot about her position and her body, she joins a protest group and fights passionately for women’s rights.

Also with this fairly busy topic, be aware Annie Anger keep the tone light without trivializing the issues. Despite its soft tone, the film is not afraid to confront the viewer. At the beginning, there is an abortion scene which lasts for a very long time. Although no explicit details are shown, Annie’s reactions are intense and confrontational. This uncomfortable feeling during the abortion scenes slowly diminishes as Annie becomes more familiar with the process.

The development Annie goes through and the friendships she makes as a result is by far the strongest part of the film. Less successful are the scenes that last too long, so that the film sometimes repeats itself. Each scene is part of character development, but over time it becomes clear what the film is trying to say. As a result, its content remains somewhat limited.

Partly thanks to the lovable characters and the wonderful chemistry between the characters Annie Anger a beautiful movie. Laure Calamy portrays Annie in an impressive way; the difference in attitude at the beginning and at the end of the film is immense. However, without the enthusiastic co-stars, Annie could never have seen the light of day in such a spirited way.