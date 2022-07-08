Obi-Wan Kenobi summarized in a film and downloadable for free

No time or inclination to watch all the episodes of the new Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series? A fan has the solution with a special montage: a two and a half hour film.

Most fans can’t get enough of Ewan McGregor as a Jedi. The new hit series on Disney+ is hugely popular. Still, there are also fans who prefer to see a shortened version. Reason: the series would sometimes be very slow, due to the configuration in 6 episodes.

Obi-Wan Kenbobi wrapped like a movie

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is a huge success for Lucasfilm and Disney+. In the first weekend, the ratings skyrocketed and the series suddenly became the most-streamed show on Disney+. Reviews for the series are mostly positive and demand for a second season is high.

Yet there were also critical voices to be heard: the series would get off to a very slow start due to the six-episode setup. For some, it was a reason to fantasize about what it would be like if Obi-Wan Kenobi came out not in series, but in film. Exactly as Lucasfilm originally intended. An Obi-Wan Kenobi movie is now born thanks to a fan.

Download the non-existent Star Wars movie

Star Wars fan Kai Patterson probably had plenty of free time to spare and decided to take matters into his own hands. He turned the series into a two and a half hour Obi Wan Kenobi film. The result is free download through its website.

He probably doesn’t want to get in trouble, as he subtly mentions that he prefers only Disney+ subscribers to download the film. Clever, because before you know it, you have a copyright lawsuit hanging from your pants. Especially in the US, you just have to fart and you’ll be charged. Patterson also writes that the Star Wars movie should be seen as his personal artistic interpretation of how history can be made even better.

Hopefully he won’t have any trouble with his creation. Still, he delivered a stellar performance that would only be possible with the love of a true, mildly obsessed Star Wars fan.