Prince Harry wins libel suit against Associated Newspapers | royals

The article in question came in response to a lawsuit the prince had brought against the UK Home Office over his family’s police safety. He lost it after he and his wife Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2019 and moved to the United States. In the article of Mail on Sunday it was implied that the prince lied and tried to manipulate public opinion about it. The prince had previously said in a written statement that the article had caused him “considerable pain, shame and suffering”.

The judge ruled that there was defamation in certain passages of the article. The judge pointed out in his written judgment that this was only a first step in the defamation case. It is now Mail on Sunday to mount a defense. The court will decide after further hearings whether the Duke of Sussex’s libel case succeeds or fails and why.

This is not the first time that Harry and Meghan have faced ANL in court. For example, Meghan had sued the publisher for publishing a handwritten letter to her father Thomas Markle in the Mail on Sunday† The Duchess of Sussex felt the publisher invaded her privacy. Meghan won the case and Mail on Sunday had to apologize to the judge. The Duchess also received compensation, which she donated to charity.