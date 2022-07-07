Steve Jobs posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

US President Joe Biden has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients, including posthumously to Apple founder Steve Jobs. The awards will be presented at the White House on July 7, 2022 (pictured).

Steve Jobs (died 2011) was the co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar, and held a senior position at the Walt Disney Company. “His vision, imagination and creativity have led to inventions that change and continue to change the way the world communicates, as well as the computer, music, film and wireless industries,” said the White House.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant civic, public or private efforts.

President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: capabilities. These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of opportunity and embody the soul of the nation: hard work, perseverance and faith. They have overcome major obstacles to achieve awe-inspiring achievements in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted courageously to bring about change in their communities – and around the world – all supporting the way forward. generations.