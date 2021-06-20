Nomadland big winner at the British Film Awards | show

Nomadland became the big winner of the 74th BAFTA, the biggest prizes in British cinema. The drama won four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director (Chloé Zhao). Leading actress Frances McDormand was named Best Actress.











Nomadland, who was the frontrunner with seven nominations, tells the story of a widowed and unemployed woman who decides to cross the United States in a van. Along the way, she forges links with other “nomads”. Besides McDormand and actor David Strathairn, most of the other roles are played by people from the real traveler community.

The other films that won multiple awards on Sunday were The Father, Soul and Promising Young Woman. All three titles have won twice. On Saturday, winners in eight smaller categories have already been announced. Then Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom also received two awards.

Quo Vadis, Aïda?

The Father won, among other things, thanks to lead actor Anthony Hopkins, who was allowed to win the BAFTA for best actor.

The BAFTAs for Best Supporting Actor and Actress went to Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Dark Messiah and Youn Yuh-jung in Minari, respectively. The Rising Star Award went to Bukky Bakray for his role in Rocks.

Despite two nominations, the Bosnian film Quo Vadis, Aida?, Starring several Dutch actors, missed the awards. Druk, a Danish tragicomedy in which the Dutch production company Topkapi Films collaborated, won an award. The film won the category of best non-English speaking film.

Chloe Zhao. © EPA



Actor Hugh Grant poses with Anna Eberstein on the red carpet ahead of the BAFTAs in London. © AP



Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary presented the 74th British Film Awards. © via REUTERS

