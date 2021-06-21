Kim Kardashian puts Kanye West in the spotlight | gossip

In addition to a photo of Kanye, with whom she has four children, the reality TV star also shares footage of her late father Robert Kardashian, brother Rob, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott. Happy Father’s Day to all the big dads in our lives! I love you unconditionally !!! ”she wrote.

Although she honors her ex as a father, he has done less well as a husband to her liking and she lacked privacy. “I realized it’s the little things that I don’t have. I have extravagant experiences, and I’m grateful for them, but I want the little moments. I want someone who I have favorite shows with. I want someone who wants to work with me, ”she said in Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Kim filed for divorce in March. Things had not been going well between her and Kanye for some time. For example, Kim reportedly struggled with Kanye’s inconstancy, his numerous tirades on Twitter, and the fact that he tried – unsuccessfully – to become President of the United States.

Kanye is said to be dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and doesn’t want to do much with the Kardashians anymore. Recently, he also stopped following Kim and her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall and her ex-stepmom Kris on Twitter.