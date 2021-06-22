Netflix launches online store with exclusive products

Netflix.shop

Now you can buy official merchandise from your favorite Netflix series in the United States. These are exclusive, limited edition versions of clothing and other products. Initially, it will only be an American online store, if it is successful, it can also be extended to other countries.

There’s a lot of Netflix series merchandise out there already, but now the streaming service itself comes with official merch from its most popular series. In the past, Netflix has partnered with several merchandise retail chains. Just think of the collections of To all the boys at Strange things bij H&M.

Netflix.shop

At Netflix.shop fans of various Netflix series can now purchase merchandise. Right now there are four collections which are all based on Netflix anime. For example, the first collection is a collaboration with Jordan Bentley from Hypland around the anime Yasuke. The second collection is that of Nathalie Nguyen who was inspired by the animated series Eden at Yasuke. Kristopher Kites made jewelry and collectibles based on Yasuke. And finally there is a collaboration with the Japanese brand Beams around the anime Eden. At the moment, prices range from $ 30 (around 25 euros) for a T-shirt to 135 dollars (around 111 euros) for a clock.

These anime collections are just the beginning of the online store. Later this month there will also be a collection around Lupine. This collection will consist of caps, t-shirts and sweaters, but also home decorations such as pillows and a side table. The collection with the French series will be a collaboration with the Louvre. Collections will also follow later Strange things at Theft of money.