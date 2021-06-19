With Trump as president, justice collected US appeal data from the Washington Post

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the Justice Department collected call histories from journalists at The Washington Post newspaper. EPA Image

The leak investigated took place at the start of Trump’s presidency. The Department of Justice, which also has the role of attorney general in the United States, has also attempted to get its hands on the email history of Washington Post reporters.

Journalists Ellen Nakashima, Greg Miller and former Washington Post reporter Adam Entous received a letter from the Department of Justice on Monday advising them that the department had their call records from April 15, 2017 to July 31, 2017. It was is the history of calls from landlines, landlines at work and mobile phones.

“We are deeply troubled by the use of power by this government to access journalists’ communications data,” said Cameron Barr, acting editor of The Washington Post. “The Ministry of Justice must immediately clarify the reasons for this violation of the activities of reporters who exercise their profession under the protection of constitutional freedom of expression.”

The news media and advocates of constitutional freedom of expression in the United States have long criticized attempts by American governments to access journalists’ communications data in order to detect leaks. Critics say this unfairly curbs press freedom.