No Lowlands, but Caribou can’t do without you!

2020 should have been a great year for Caribou, just like 2021. With a New album in pocket and a mega tour of the United States and Europe in preparation. Normally we should have seen him this weekend in Lowlands. But despite all the known misery, we will now look to the future. Read on for why you should buy tickets soon for her upcoming tour, so you can see Caribou at work live.

Dan Snaith, aka Caribou, is a Canadian electronic artist. At the start of the zeros it started as Manitoba. But a Canadian punk singer of the same name forces him to change his name after two albums. In any case, the name change did not hamper his fame. In 2010 he only broke through in the Netherlands with the absolutely summer album Bathing. And of course, you might know him from his monster hit “Can’t Do Without You”.

We give 3 reasons why you should grab the next chance to see Caribou live.

Like: Caribou

What: Electronic / emotional summer house with pop influences

1. The perfect balance between hovering and stomping

Snaith has been working as a caribou since 2005. So he has enough material to fall back on. He’s not afraid to present something different to the public. At the same time, Caribou can open its salon with crowd fun without having to worry that he has nothing up his sleeve.

Join Unmute Us this Saturday and voice your dissatisfaction with cabinet policy

Over all these years, he has learned to play his audience perfectly. He plays sweet songs of The milk of human kindness (2005) via ‘Odessa’ beech in trippy Goosebumps song ‘Niobe’. So it never gets boring with this man! He found the perfect balance between hovering and stomping.

2. The combination of different styles of music

Movies are best when you don’t know how they will end. And so it is with the music of Caribou. His productions are sometimes classified as Strange New America, a musical movement in which you combine several musical styles. And that’s exactly what makes his songs so good.

Listen to “Yeti” and you think the witness took some pretty pink pills. Or take the instrumental song ‘Bowls’ with its cowbells and wacky sounds that propel you into the depths. The ultimate feel good The summer 2020 hit “Never Come Back” has a nostalgic sound with repetitive vocals.

Each song is an unprecedented adventurous journey. A caribou show is a cacophony of sounds that don’t even seem to match (but secretly do).

3. Caribou Fantastische live band

We almost forget it, but Caribou always brings a great band with them during live performances. And that makes for fantastic live performances. In his last performance in Lowlands, Caribou and his band played a brilliant climax to the song ‘Sun’.

The music continued to swell and stop, eventually coming back with heavy acidic influences. Watch the video above! During performances, the tracks on the album often undergo a substantial makeover. More minutes of play automatically means more euphoria for this man!

When will Caribou come back to the Netherlands, I can hear you thinking. He still has one performance to catch up at Tivoli in Utrecht. Hopefully we will know more about it soon!

Lowlands 2021 From home

No plain this weekend. Again. It’s hard work, but it’s up to all of us to keep the atmosphere of the Polder Festival alive that we love so much. So it’s (again) Lowlands week at Festileaks. We’ll be featuring plenty of specials around the Lowlands throughout the week: from an online escape room, to a series of retrospectives and artist spotlights, to an election for the best LLine- up all the time. Share the Love!