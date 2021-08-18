Does the HBO hit “Mare of Easttown” have a second season?

The HBO series is one of the hottest newcomers of 2021 to date.

[b]Wanted: a strong story

Despite all this praise, nothing has been announced about a second season of Easttown mare.

During an interview with TV Line, Ingelsby has now revealed the following about a possible sequel:

“If we can come up with a story as good as Season 1 and bring the characters back to life organically, I’d love to do a second season. I just don’t know what the story should be the problem with right now. . “

The good news is that actress Winslet has already announced that she would like to be part of the party for a second season. Now just the script, and off you go with that banana!