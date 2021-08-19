Prince Harry returns to UK to record Netflix

São Paulo, SP (Fulhaps) – Prince Harry, 36, will travel to the UK later this year “with a camera crew” to film his new Netflix documentary about the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for children. veterans who… They have been injured, maimed or sick.

According to a source who told the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK in November to watch the documentary, visiting a military base before meeting 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry – Reproduction

“What we understand is that the Duke of Sussex will be joined by a small film crew to show the audience the serious work involved in planning these games,” the source said. Earlier this year, Harry announced that he will present a series that will follow participants from around the world to train for the Hague Games called “The Heart of Invictus”.

The prince currently lives in a $ 14 million, or roughly $ 73 million, mansion in Santa Barbara, United States. “Do you suppose he shows up in front of Buckingham Palace with a film crew?” Royal expert Russell Myers said in an interview with Christine Lampard.

“Will we see Harry come back with a film crew outside the palace?” We never know. Nothing is off limits to Harry, “Myers added. According to sources, the Duke will bring in a film crew appointed by Archewell Productions to visit participants at Stanford Hall, the rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers in the military. .

He then visits his grandmother before returning to California. “Obviously he made a big deal with Netflix,” Myers said. The documentary is part of a £ 100million deal, worth around R $ 730million, signed with the streaming platform.

“The Heart of the Invictus” by Orlando von Einsiedel. Another source said that Harry “will want to make sure we are ready as the last games have been called off due to Covid.” “We hope that the situation in April next year will allow the Games in the Netherlands to go as planned,” he added.

Speaking of the series, Prince will also be executive producer, stating that “since the first Invictus Games in 2014, we know that each competitor will contribute in their exceptional way to a patchwork of flexibility, design and design”.

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, partnering with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the next trip or more proud of the Invictus community for our continued inspiration of global healing, human potential. and continuous service. “

“My family literally cut me off and I had to pay for security for us,” said Harry, who sponsors Unbeaten Games, Netflix and Spotify, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.