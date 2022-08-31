Nicholson struggles to criticize Sherrock: ‘I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes for five minutes’

Fallon Sherrock has played in three World Series tournaments in Australia and New Zealand this month. It was not a success for the 28-year-old Englishwoman as she only managed to win one match.

Paul Nicholson, himself a former professional darts player and now active as a commentator, sees Sherrock in trouble. “It just seems a little too much to me. The constant scrutiny she lives under and what the public always expects of her is like she’s number one in the world. Personally, I wouldn’t like to be under such pressure and I think everyone needs to realize what it’s like to be in your place for just five minutes,” Nicholson said. PDC.

“She’s a player who is making her sport more popular and that’s a good thing,” Nicholson continued. “Is it bringing a wider audience to the sport? Yes. Is it at the expense of anyone else at the moment? It’s debatable, but I don’t see anyone else who can generate interest media and sell tickets like her.”

Critical





Nicholson struggles to cope with the criticism Sherrock receives. “I don’t understand. Yes, she only won once in the last three World Series tournaments, but there were also people who didn’t win at all, so why does she attract always all the attention? Let that lady do it and not constantly under pressure.”