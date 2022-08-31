Confirmed: Ricardo Pepi, man of 16 million, will strengthen FC Groningen’s attacking line next season

Ricardo Pepi will strengthen the attack line of FC Groningen. This was confirmed by Technical Director Mark-Jan Fledderus.

Pepi will be taken on loan from FC Augsburg next season, who paid him 16 million euros at FC Dallas a year ago.

Pepi was seen at the Martini Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he underwent a medical examination. Dressed in an FC Groningen uniform, the American was accompanied by team manager Matthias Mulder.

ten times international

In the United States, Pepi, born in El Paso, is known as a great talent. He is international ten times and scored 13 goals in 31 games in his last season in MLS. Things are not going well in the Augsburg shirt at the moment.

Last season he played 475 minutes in 11 league appearances. He just couldn’t get it right. This season, Pepi has appeared in 4 league matches so far but played only 93 minutes. Again, he didn’t score.

Successor to Beach Larsen

At FC Groningen, the American has to fill the void left by Jørgen Strand Larsen. The 22-year-old Norwegian leaves for Spanish Celta de Vigo, who reportedly paid him €11m plus bonuses.