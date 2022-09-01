Stefanos Tsitsipas beaten in qualifiers, Nick Kyrgios wins ‘nightmare’ at US Open | sport

Stefanos Tsitsipas got stuck in the first round of the US Open. Number 4 on the placement list had to recognize his superior in Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán in a remarkable game with 6-0 6-1 3-6 7-5.

Tsitsipas, 24, started the duel with world number 94. He only managed to win a game when trailing 6-0 5-0. In the third set, Tsitsipas seemed to take the game slowly but surely and in the fourth set he took a 4-2 lead. However, the Greek failed to force a fifth set and erred on the ninth match point for Galán.

Tsitsipas never managed to qualify for week two in New York. Last year he lost the third round in the United States, his best performance at the last Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Brandon Holt celebrates his victory. ©AP

At the same time, tenth-seeded American Taylor Fritz was also eliminated. He was surprised in four sets by his compatriot Brandon Holt. It was 6-7(3) 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4 for world number 303, the son of two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin (1979 & 1981). Fritz (24) could have been the third round opponent of Botic van de Zandschulp, who is ranked 21st in New York. Fritz has never reached further than the third round in his own country.

Kyrgios defeats his friend Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios reached the second round at the expense of his friend and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. Kyrgios, ranked 23rd in New York, was too strong for Kokkinakis at Arthur Ashe Stadium in three sets: 6-3 6-4 7-6 (4). “To be honest it was a nightmare, we never want to play against each other,” Kyrgios said. “I can’t wait to double up with him on the same side of the net.”

Kyrgios (27) and Kokkinakis (26) won the Australian Open in doubles earlier this year. The two Australians will also play together again in New York. However, the singles draw resulted in a first-round clash between the two friends. They returned to the track after Serena Williams postponed her possible retirement in a crowded stadium by beating Danka Kovinic.

“I will never forget that night,” Kyrgios said. ,,It was crazy to play against one of my best friends in front of a record number of spectators after Serena’s eventual last match. We know each other’s game perfectly. So it was one of the most uncomfortable matches of my career. I tried not to look at him. I felt like that helped me a bit. »

Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final last month, in which he lost to Serbian Novak Djokovic. Looking ahead to the US Open, the current world number 25 won the ATP tournament in Washington and together with Kokkinakis won the doubles title in Atlanta.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nyck Kyrgios shake hands. ©AP

