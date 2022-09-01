F1 in brief | Verstappen named Officer of the Order of Orange-Nassau

In category F1 in brief love F1Maximum.nl keep you informed of the latest news from the royal class of motorsport which simply does not deserve detailed mention, but which is of course relevant to mention on the website.

Verstappen named Officer of the Order of Orange-Nassau

The Grand Prix weekend started well for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Racing driver was named an Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau on Thursday morning. The title of Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau is the fourth degree of the order. Persons appointed as Officers have a national or international reputation with particular merits.

Formula 1 extends the VT2 Grands Prix of Japan and the United States

Formula 1 drivers will drive half an hour longer in Japan and the United States in second free practice, reports Motorsport.com. The drivers will test Pirelli rubber before 2023. With the sessions being extended by half an hour, Mario Isola believes that the teams do not have to change their entire schedule. If it rains during one of the two free practice sessions, the second free practice session in Mexico will serve as a tire test.

Jos Verstappen honored by his son’s initiative: “It’s good that he thinks about it”

Max Verstappen will ride with a special helmet this weekend. The helmet is an ode to father Jos Verstappen and the former Formula 1 driver feels honored. “I think it’s a very nice initiative and a very nice gesture from Max,” says Verstappen senior at The telegraph. “It’s wonderful that he thinks about it and what he says about it. Of course you don’t have to, because I take care of my son every day and I know how he behaves, but now he shows it that way too.

Verstappen thinks about the future: “No other role than a driver in Formula 1”

Max Verstappen is a big racing fan and therefore occasionally drives a Porsche GT3 on a European circuit. The Red Bull driver also likes to drive a virtual race at home in his simulator from time to time and is also a sponsor of the Redline team. Simulation racing is becoming more and more professional. You also have to pay the drivers. then you are looking for sponsorship. We have already made great deals with BMW and Porsche, among others, who know I’m very involved,” Verstappen said. The Telegraph.

The Dutchman is also thinking about his future: “In Formula 1, I don’t see any other role for me than that of driver. But in the future I would like to build my own go-kart track and maybe do some long-distance racing, although I’m still active in Formula 1,” he says.

The Dutch Grand Prix trophy has been unveiled

The Zandvoort Grand Prix trophy was shown to the world for the first time. The design of the 2022 edition of the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​brand new and was created by contemporary artist Pablo Lücker. Title sponsor Heineken asked him to design the trophy. Pablo Lücker is known for his “visual dream writing”. “I was inspired by the sights and sounds of racing at Zandvoort and the energy the fans bring to the track. The unique artwork captures the adrenaline, joy and thrill that erupts in the celebrating crowd,” explains Pablo.

Otto Esser, Marketing Manager at Heineken: “Lücker’s art is playful, refreshing and modern. He tells a story with his style and appeals to new generations, that’s what we were looking for at Heineken. I think he did it very well. Lücker’s artistry is also reflected on the winner’s podium and along the track. There is also a racing helmet in the same style. This one will be auctioned for a good cause, with the pilots’ signatures.

The Dutch Grand Prix trophy

Footballer Kevin de Bruyne learns from champion Verstappen: ‘The best in his sport’

Kevin de Bruyne, Belgian footballer from Manchester City, was present on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit last weekend. There he already took a photo with Max Verstappen and they also exchanged shirts. The footballer also praised the Dutchman: “You can always learn something from others. It’s just his way of being. He’s a champion and the best in his sport,” said De Bruyne. image.

Windsor thinks technical directive will hit Ferrari harder than Red Bull

Peter Windsor thinks Ferrari has been hit hardest by the FIA ​​technical directive… to present than Red Bull Racing. This tells the F1 journalist in his Youtube channel. “I say that because in theory they should have a higher ride height and make everything a little stiffer. As a result maybe they had less downforce and so the car moved around more tires and created more heat.There were no problems for Red Bull, Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez.