32 countries announced for Darts World Cup: Switzerland back after years

Every year a World Darts Championship for countries is held. This year, it will be in Frankfurt from June 16 to 19. 2 players from each country will compete in this tournament which is divided into doubles and singles. The most notable names that have returned are New Zealand and Latvia. They were gone for a year.

For the Netherlands, Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert will go to the World Cup. For England James Wade and Michael Smith and for Scotland Peter Wright and John Henderson will shoot their arrows. John Henderson is there because he won last year. At our southern neighbors Dimitri van den Bergh Kim Huybrechts will play together.

Absence

Latvia and New Zealand return to the World Cup after 1 year. Switzerland has not participated for 3 years, but is participating again. China is not coming, because of “travel problems”. They were always invited before.

Preparation for the tournament

The tournament is built in a 1st round where everyone plays a duo match. The winners of this passage. In round 2, all darts play 2 individual matches. If no decision has yet been made, a decisive duel will be played.

This continues until the final. The final is who wins 3 games. First 2 individuals, then a group match. If there is still no winner, a maximum of 2 individual matches will be played.