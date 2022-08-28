No less than 700,000 dominoes are due to fall this week at the Sporthal de Vallei

Wed 17 August, 07:16

VENENDAAL youmisfortune weeks long east Vallei Gym not the place for running, climbing or boxing, but for another sport: dominoes. Yes, it requires extreme concentration and sometimes standing still in the most acrobatic poses to put all the stones in the right place with a steady hand. Especially if there are no less than 700,000. Tickets for this Friday’s final drop have gone, just as the pebbles will – hopefully – all fall.

by Arjan van den Berg

Some members of the Dutch Domino team, dat is responsible for literally depositing the soon I hope German registration of Sun 597,000 bricksalso participated at the Domino Challenge show This until recently was on the tube. Conversely, builders who participated in the program subsequently signed up with the team.

DOMINO VALLEY Obecause the builders 15 to 35 years old from Germany, France, England and even the United States have joined the annual projectit was renamed Global Dominoes Challenge. Building does not happen alone, of course coordinated by Wim from Otterdijk and Pim Vriens, who keep an overview and know exactly what where When must be filed.

Everything is going according to plan. I guess everything, or almost, will change.

Friend : ,,Everything is going according to plan. I’m going presume that everything, or almost, will change. We have a theme every year and this year it’s ‘Domino’ Valley‘. It`s a self-designed amusement park divided into three subtopics: travel in space, with dodgem cars in the shape of small rockets; candies, with bright colors and kid-friendly attractions such as classic duckling fishing and a bouncy castle; and Maya, with many shades of brown. We want to make it very colorful and diverse for the eyes. We use different construction techniquesalso edit and try to add as much narration and movement as possible.

BIGGER AND MORE “We do this mainly for ourselves. Every year we have a project with an increasing number of bricks. As a kid I played with little toy sets with dominoes and they got bigger and bigger and bigger. It really started as a hobby, but it is becoming more and more professional. Their first draft had “only” 35,000 bricks, just to say something.

The construction does not happen automatically and is coordinated by Wim van Otterdijk and Pim Vriens (photo). – Arjan van den Berg

When Domino Day decided to quit in 2009, Vriens and builders like him, who through Youtube shared their skills and techniques and thus built the Dutch Domino team. ,,We are now good on each other play in. Everyone knows their place and knows what they do well. We match newcomers with experienced or inexperienced builders on challenging projectsso we can be sure that everything is fine.”

INVOLVED The team is now building for the fourth time in Veenendaal. ,,The valley really like it very much. This gym is more recentthey cook for uswe can sleep here and all staff are very involved in what we do.”

The project is once a year, but the rest of the time the builders do not stand still either. So design them sets for business customers and offer workshops OF team building outings. ,,Often we get a short message: if anything is possible with dominoes. So our answer is: anything is possible with dominoes.