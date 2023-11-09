New Studies Reveal the Association Between Marijuana and Heart Failure/Heart Attack – Dodo Finance

New Studies Suggest Possible Link Between Long-Term Marijuana Use and Increased Risk of Major Health Events

Two new studies have recently emerged, shedding light on a potential connection between long-term marijuana use and a higher risk of major health events such as heart failure and heart attack. While the findings are preliminary and have yet to be published or peer-reviewed, they raise important questions about the potential risks associated with cannabis consumption.

The first study, set to be presented at the upcoming American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, discovered that individuals who use marijuana daily face a 34% higher risk of heart failure compared to non-users. This revelation is particularly concerning considering the growing number of regular users due to the legalization of marijuana in several countries and states.

The second study analyzed a nationwide hospitalization database and focused on older marijuana users who already had underlying conditions like Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. The results indicated that these individuals faced a significantly greater risk of experiencing severe heart or brain events.

These studies aim to delve into the implications of frequent and long-term cannabis use, shedding light on an area that has thus far been inadequately researched. While marijuana has gained increasing acceptance and legalization, knowledge about its impact on cardiovascular risk remains limited.

Researchers involved in both studies underscored the importance of recognizing that marijuana use is not completely devoid of health risks. They emphasize that further research is necessary to elucidate the potential adverse effects of cannabis on cardiovascular health.

Although these findings have not yet gone through the rigorous process of peer-review or publication, they highlight the need for the medical community to continue investigating the potential risks associated with marijuana use. As the popularity of cannabis continues to grow, it is crucial to gain a comprehensive understanding of its impact on our health.

As always, it is essential to exercise caution and consult medical professionals before making any decisions regarding marijuana consumption, especially for individuals with existing health conditions.