New series of Dark makers and 4 other tips

With so many different streaming services, the range is overwhelming. In our weekly streaming tips, we recommend the latest movies, series and more. In the movie tips of the week 46 (2022): 1899 and Disenchanted.

Cinema advice week 46 (2022): 1899 and Disenchanted

1. 1899 (Netflix)

The creators of Netflix hit Dark are back with an equally mysterious series. In 1899, you follow a ship full of emigrants sailing from Europe to the United States. Along the way, these dreamers come across a ghost ship and strange things happen. The cast has been chosen from across Europe, so expect to hear a ton of different languages ​​this time around.

2. Judas Season 2 (Videoland)

You can now watch the second season of the Dutch series Judas on Videoland. This series is about Astrid Holleeder, the sister of criminal Willem Holleeder. After the first season, Willem is in jail thanks to Astrid, but she’s still unsure about her life.



3. Disenchanted (Disney Plus)

The 2007 Disney movie Enchanted was about a cartoon princess who found herself in the real world where everything turned out not so magical. You can finally watch the sequel. In Disenchanted, actress Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, who moves from New York to a village with her great love to find some magic. Of course, it goes completely wrong.

4. The Marvel (Netflix)

Florence Pugh stars in the new Netflix movie The Wonder. She plays a sister who is asked to study a girl who hasn’t eaten in months and yet is still healthy. Is a miracle really happening here, or is something else going on?

5. Unlimited: With Chris Hemsworth (Disney Plus)

You know Chris Hemsworth as the extremely muscular hero Thor in the various Marvel movies. You see immediately: this man is in good health. However, the actor notices that he is aging. In this documentary series, Hemsworth tests his limits in various tests to learn how to live longer and healthier lives.

Trailer of the Week: John Wick: Chapter 4