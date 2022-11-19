Reign Supreme S01E01: Outstanding French Hip-Hop Drama

Photo credit: Netflix

Budding music lover and DJ Daniel (Andranic Manet) travels to the United States in the late 1970s and sees the emergence of hip-hop culture there. Back in his native country, France, he tried to introduce this new way of life to Parisians in the early 1980s. Supreme regeneration (The world of tomorrow) revolves around this story and the founding of the hip-hop collective NTM (‘Nique Ta Mère means Neuk Je Moeder).

The camera follows the very young Kool Shen (Anthony Bajon) and Joey Starr (Melvin Boomer plays the hip-hop artist who will also appear later in many films), who one day discover breakdancing in Paris Place Trocadero: some Americans win their money. The creators of Supreme regeneration – Hélier Cisterne and Katell Quillévéré, known for Our wounded brothers, 2021 – show this feeling in a special way; in the square in front of the eiffel tower, you can also see a mime and a troubadour: they represent ancient forms of entertainment and culture. But the general public remains amazed by the new American phenomenon.

Still, it takes a lot of effort for Daniel to find an employer that allows him to perform hip-hop. A well-known story: many radio stations found the music vulgar and anti-authoritarian at the time. Cisterne and Quillévéré film all this with dynamism, sublimely recreating the 1980s in France with their portrait of these pioneers. Supreme regenerationa co-production with the French cultural channel Arte, is in this respect not only the fictionalized account of a particular period, but also an impressive cross-section of this era.