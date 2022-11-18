Queen Máxima arrives in California, without Willem-Alexander
Last week, the Government Information Service reported that King Willem-Alexander had decided, on medical advice, to cancel his trip to the United States. He has pneumonia.
“Air travel can hamper full recovery from pneumonia,” wrote the RVD in a press release.
California and Texas
Queen Máxima has decided to travel. She visits California and Texas and is away for four days. After landing in San Francisco, she is meeting the city’s mayor today.
Máxima will also visit the Castro neighborhood today with people who are committed to equal rights for LGBT people. Tonight, she will speak at a networking reception at San Francisco City Hall.
At RTL Boulevard it was discussed last week that Máxima would take on Willem-Alexander’s duties during the working visit:
The original schedule stated that after San Francisco, the royal couple would also visit Austin and Houston. When it became clear that Willem-Alexander could not come, the RVD reported that the exact schedule would become clear later.
In collaboration with ministers
The Queen visited the United States with a number of ministers. Minister Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation), Minister Kuipers (Public Health), Minister Dijkgraaf (Education) and State Secretary Heijnen (Infrastructure and Water Management) are with them.
A large part of the working visit focuses on the economic ties between the Netherlands and the states of California and Texas. There will also be discussions on climate and energy, water management and (biomedical) science.
For the first time since 2015
It is the first time since 2015 that the Queen has traveled to the United States for a working visit. That year, they met, among others, the then president, Barack Obama. The Oranges did not surrender when Republican Donald Trump was president. No meeting with current President Joe Biden is scheduled during this working trip.
