New Mexico Prepares for New COVID-19 Variant amidst Holiday Gatherings – Dodo Finance

Title: New Mexico Department of Health Urges Caution as COVID-19 and Flu Cases Surge during Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, the New Mexico Department of Health is sounding the alarm over a worrying surge in both COVID-19 and flu cases. Health officials are particularly concerned about a new strain of COVID-19, known as JN.1, which is highly contagious and poses a significant risk to public health.

The department emphasizes that even though COVID tests are not always foolproof, individuals who are feeling unwell must prioritize staying away from others, regardless of their test result. This precautionary measure is crucial in curbing the spread of the virus and protecting vulnerable populations.

According to health experts, the new COVID strain typically originates in Europe before gradually spreading to the east coast and eventually reaching New Mexico. This pattern underscores the urgent need for increased vigilance and preventive measures throughout the state.

To minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19 or the flu, health officials at the New Mexico Department of Health strongly recommend getting vaccinated. This includes receiving a booster shot before embarking on holiday travel. Disturbingly, vaccination rates for both the flu shot and the updated COVID vaccine remain disappointingly low among adults, making it even more imperative for individuals to seek immunization.

In addition to vaccination, practicing basic hygiene measures can significantly reduce the likelihood of virus transmission. Regularly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is crucial, as is wearing masks when interacting with high-risk populations, such as seniors or immunocompromised individuals. Health experts also advise wearing masks during travel, especially on planes or in crowded spaces where numerous sick individuals may be present.

These preventive measures aim to curb the further spread of COVID-19 and the flu during the holiday season, protecting both individuals and their loved ones. By taking these precautions seriously, New Mexicans can contribute to the collective effort of keeping their communities safe and healthy during this festive period.

As the New Mexico Department of Health remains committed to closely monitoring the situation, they urge the public to prioritize their health and follow the recommended guidelines. By doing so, individuals can enjoy the holiday season while minimizing the risk of COVID-19 and flu transmission.

