The American documentary series Icons Unearthed will be entitled to a fifth season. This time, 007 takes center stage. Icons Unearthed is a series that can be seen on Vice TV, and covers one major movie or series per season. The documentary is still trying to find out how this series could become a true icon.

Discovered icons is a popular documentary series about Vice-television who wants to explain to a large audience why a television series or a series of films has become so famous. 1 series is presented per season, and then it gets 6 episodes. The episodes, in chronological order, cover the beginnings, the rise of popularity, but also the future of a franchise. This makes Discovered icons primarily through interviews with journalists, crew members, and the stars behind the show itself. Previous seasons have discussed Star Wars, The Simpsons, Fast & Furious, and Marvel. Soon it will be the turn of James Bond, writes deadline.

Discovered icons gets five more seasons after the fifth season on James Bond. It is not yet known what other franchises will be next. Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of production company Nacelle, is delighted: “We had the opportunity to tell great stories in Discovered icons, and the fact that there are now six more seasons of stories to come is a testament to how well received the series has been. Hope we don’t disappoint.

No high expectations

Whether we should really expect much from this series remains to be seen. After all, we have written and spoken a lot about James Bond, and it seems to me that we are really going to learn new things. Moreover, becomes Discovered icons made without the cooperation of the various studios, and the guests interviewed are not the most well-known actors. For the Star Wars episodes, the most famous guests were Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO). The main actors Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford were absent. The series still makes avid use of the opinions of entertainment journalists and archival material. It may be no different for James Bond, and I suspect EON Productions will send their cat.

At the same time, a separate documentary series from EON can more easily tackle topics that an official documentary doesn’t like to talk about. Think of Harry Saltzman who sold his shares to United Artists, the financial difficulties of MGM or the resignation of Pierce Brosnan. And as creators of Discovered icons enough calls, there will always be an actor or actress ready to tell a few anecdotes in front of the camera. In this drought of Bond news, more 007 material is still included, but the value seeker may be left wanting.

Discovered icons can be seen on Vice TV in the United States, but this channel no longer exists in Belgium and the Netherlands. In the United States, Amazon Prime offers the first Star Wars series. Given that Amazon is now co-owner of James Bond, it wouldn’t make sense for the fifth series of Discovered icons can be found on Prime sooner or later.