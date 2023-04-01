New Netflix Series “Kaleidoscope” Is Based On This Mysterious True Story

The new Netflix miniseries “Kaleidoscope” is based on a robbery that could have happened.

Flying during a hurricane

follows a group of criminals who attempt a robbery in the middle of a storm. In an interview with Netflix site Tudum, series creator Eric Garcia said the idea of ​​a robbery in the middle of a storm was inspired by a real incident that happened in 2012.

“It’s loosely based on something that could have happened”he explained. “After Hurricane Sandy, $70 billion worth of bonds were under water in the basement of DTCC, a large clearinghouse owned by several large banks. In my head, I was like, ‘Hey well, it’s a perfect cover for a flight. !””.

Hurricane Sandy hit the east coast of the United States in 2012, causing flooding in the underground vault of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. The company declined to disclose the exact amount of damage, but they said it was a very small percentage and most of it could be repaired.

In Kaleidoscope the storm serves as a cover to commit theft. Former thief Leo Pap assembles a team to pull off an impossible heist during a hurricane. They want to steal $7 billion in secret bonds held by a criminal empire from an underground vault.

Kaleidoscope visible from January 1, 2023 on netflix.