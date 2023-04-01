The hit series “Friends” is actually no longer possible these days



Jennifer Aniston doesn’t think so Friends could still be done today. According to the actress, many young people find the humor of the hit series “offensive”.

Aniston feels that today’s comedians have much less room for jokes and more and more caution is needed.

“It doesn’t make the job any easier, because normally the good thing about comedy is that you can make jokes about everything and everyone.“, she sighs in a new interview.

Before everything was better

Aniston: “In the past, you could still make a harsh joke about something or someone and laugh about it. We all thought it was hysterical“.

The Hollywood star explains that such jokes also had a function: they held up a mirror to the viewer.

“The jokes showed how ridiculous people behave and express themselves sometimes“, she says. “Now it’s not allowed anymore“.

Date

Although many people still enjoy it Friends (between 1994 and 2004 on the tube), some of the jokes seem dated. This is especially a problem for young viewers.

“There’s a whole new generation, especially children, who now watch this show and find the jokes hurtful.said Aniston.

More sensitive

According to Aniston, today’s society is much more sensitive and everything is much more difficult than it was back then.

“There are things in there that we never wanted and we should have thought more about other things, but society today is much more sensitive than it was then“, said the actress.

Humor

Aniston thinks people should laugh more. “Everyone needs humor. The world needs humor“.

She concludes:[i]People just shouldn’t take themselves too seriously, especially in the United States, where everyone is deeply divided.[i]”.