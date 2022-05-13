Netflix Hustle Basketball Movie Trailer Starring Adam Sandler

Netflix has the official trailer released for Hustle, the upcoming sports comedy-drama that comes from executive producers Adam Sandler and NBA superstar LeBron James. The film will be available for viewing from Friday, June 10.

the Hustle The trailer, which you can watch with the poster below, features a basketball scout discovering Spain’s next big NBA star. It won’t be easy to qualify him, however, due to his lack of training. Sandler’s character will put his career on the line to help his chosen player and ultimately achieve his coaching dream.

Trailer Hustle

In the film, after discovering a unique player with a troubled past overseas, an unlucky basketball scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenomenon to the United States without his team’s approval. Against all odds, they have one last chance to prove they have what it takes to succeed in the NBA.

The main roles are played by Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Queen Latifah (Chicago), Robert Duval (The judge) and Ben Foster (Against all odds), NBA player Juancho Hernangómez, Jordan Hull (The L word: Generation Q), Maria Botto (rabid dogs), Ainhoa ​​Pillet and sports commentator Kenny Smith.

Hustle will be directed by Jeremiah Zagar (We the animals† It is produced by Sandler through his Happy Madison banner and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and LeBron James and Maverick Carter for SpringHill Entertainment.

