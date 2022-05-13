“The momentum is now with Red Bull, Ferrari have their work cut out for them”

Former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson said the momentum after the first five races of the season was with Red Bull. The IndyCar driver stresses that the differences are minimal, but also believes that Ferrari still has work to do.

Red Bull and Ferrari were again the protagonists in Miami, where the front row turned red but at the end of the race Max Verstappen was on the top step of the podium. “It was very impressive,” says Ericsson in the F1 NationsPodcast. “They go the extra mile when necessary. They had an advantage over Ferrari in the last races. It’s very tight, but Max is doing very well at the moment,” said the former Sauber driver.

Ericsson also believes that after past races the momentum is with Red Bull. “It’s the second time they’ve beaten Charles Leclerc. Ferrari had the track position, but Red Bull has a bit more speed, especially in the race. Ferrari has some work to do to get that back. It’s still tight, but Max is doing very, very well.”

Ericsson, who has lived in the United States for several years now, sees Formula 1 starting to come to life in this country. “One hundred percent. When I tell people I’m into IndyCar, they immediately start talking about Formula 1, the Netflix show (Drive to survive, ed.). This weekend was a good example. Everyone wanted to be here. I called Alfa Romeo a few weeks ago to arrange a ticket, then they told me they could get me a ticket for Friday…”, laughs the Swede. “Like, seriously? ! I worked for you for four years. In the end they gave away a ticket for the weekend, but that shows how popular it is today. »