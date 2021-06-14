Netflix added 8 new series this week

Check here which series you can stream news on Netflix since this week.

: Sara gets a taste of BIshop’s twisted plans for humanity. Astra, grappling with earthly existence, makes a magical deal with Aleister Crowley.

Flash (S07E12): Cisco and Kamilla share great news with the team. But why does no one seem to really care? A new meta makes victims temporarily euphoric.

Fresh, fried and crispy (1 season): Food critic Daym Drops loves good food and fun. He visits America’s sweetest places in search of the tastiest and trendiest fried foods.

it shakes (1 season): In Manila, where dark supernatural forces permeate the criminal world, it’s up to Alexandra Trese to keep the peace. But a storm is coming.

Locombians season 1: After 40, four of Colombia’s funniest and most daring comedians perform in front of audiences eager for their stories.

Fresh, fried and crispy season 1: Passionate about food and ready to have some fun, critic Daym Drops decides to tackle the biggest frying hot spots in the United States.

Lupine part 2: Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, the gallant thief Assane Diop tries to avenge his father for the injustice done to him by a wealthy family.

Alvinnn !!! And the Chipmunks (2 seasons): The Chipmunks help the owner of a dilapidated summer camp with repairs. Jeanette and Alvin accidentally swap bodies and have to live each other’s lives.