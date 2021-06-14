These celebs broke through when they were still (squeaky) young

Last week we saw in a spectacular finale of ‘The Voice Kids’ how 12-year-old Emma from Limburg won the program. According to the coaches, she has a great musical career ahead of her and we will hear a lot about her. Which stars did break through like her when they were still (very) young? Below is a list.

1. Jan Smit Folk presenter and singer Jan Smit first rose to prominence when he was only 10 years old, when the band Volendam BZN wanted to record a song with a young talent from the region. Together they released the song ‘Mama’ and it became a big hit. From then on things went like clockwork and Jan released several albums in Germany and abroad, mainly in Germany. At 25, he has already brought a best shotsalbum and recently another big dream came true for him: he presented the Eurovision Song Contest on his own soil, in Rotterdam.

2. Danny de Munk Danny de Munk got the lead role in the feature film at the age of 12 Rat Ciske. The opening track “I feel so damn alone” immediately became a number 1 hit in the Netherlands. From then on, things started to roll and he starred in dozens of musicals and feature films. Danny can currently be considered a panel member in the popular singing program I can see your voice at RTL4.

3. Britney Spears Internationally, too, many stars became famous in their childhood. Britney Spears too, one of the best-selling artists in the world. Britney released her debut album ‘Baby One More Time’ in 1999 and it went double platinum in the US within a month. She was only 17 when she suddenly became one of the biggest stars in the country. Later, the album rose in foreign charts as well and since then it has become the best-selling teenage album of all time. Her last album was in 2016. She is currently in the shadows with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and is involved in a bankruptcy lawsuit against her father Jamie.

4. Kaj van der Voort In 2007, at the age of 11, Kaj joined the Children for Children choir. He then sang the song “The Sweetest Grandmother in the World”, written by actress Claudia de Breij. A few years later, Kaj founded the popular boy group B-Brave along with four other boys. The group finished third in the talent show program in 2013 X factor. The band was very successful and Kaj performed all over the Netherlands, but the farewell concert took place on April 29-30, 2017. The now 24-year-old singer then continued solo and is currently happy with his girlfriend Moses Trustfull, daughter of presenter Quinty Trustfull.

5. Justin Bieber Canadian superstar Justin Bieber was spotted on YouTube by Scooter Braun when he was just 13 years old. Two years later, he released his first album ‘My World’, with the help of singer Usher, which became a worldwide success. Soon after, her hit song ‘Baby’ was also released and it was even the most watched video on YouTube at the time. He is now married to Hailey Bieber and released a new EP with six songs in April of this year. Striking: Justin was making headlines regularly because of the riots, but now he’s calm and believes in God.

6. Holly Mae Brood Actress and presenter Holly Mae Brood is the daughter of Xandra Jansen and actor and painter Herman Brood. She has been a professional dancer since the age of six. For example, she could be seen as a background dancer in the Junior Song Contest and Children for Children. Holly was recently seen on RTL’s exciting program Traitors. She also presents the new season of Island of love.