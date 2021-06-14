Mr. T doesn’t like the movie ‘The A-Team’



At its peak, the series attracted Team A easily 20 million viewers in the United States. However, after nearly a hundred episodes and five seasons, the series came to an end.

But Hollywood wouldn’t be Hollywood if there hadn’t been a revival. In 2010, Joe Carnahan relaunched the franchise, but with little commercial success. Team A recorded a box office of $ 177 million on a budget of $ 110 million.

More potential

It only seems a matter of time before another attempt is made to bring the franchise back. Especially now, in this time of revival.

But Mr. T doesn’t like it. The actor who played BA Baracus said in an interview that he did not agree with such a reboot. “[/i]

“They could restart it, but it wouldn’t be the same. There’s no such thing as the real one. They tried with the movie, but it didn’t work. We had a certain chemistry. We were all the same. Tuesday nights at fairs they had the chance to get to know us, to know who we were and what else. “

“For example, I had a good relationship with Dwight Schultz, who played Murdoch. And with Dirk Benedict, Faceman and Hannibal, George Peppard. It was just our chemistry I guess.”