Mores Reporting Center Board of Directors Resigns

De Vente took over from former chairman Janke Dekker, who resigned earlier this month. Dekker has been in the news recently because her husband, NOS Sport presenter Tom Egbers, is one of the big names in Volkskrant’s story about NOS Sport’s alleged transgressive behavior. The rest of the board is made up of people from the creative and cultural sector.

The board has appointed an independent outside advisor to form a new board that Mores can “continue to shape in the years to come.” De Vente underlined that the interest of the journalist remains paramount. The decision has no impact on the accessibility and activities of Mores as a reporting point. The board of directors and the declaration center are organized separately from each other.

Mores.online is the hotline for anyone in the cultural sector who has experienced or witnessed transgressive behavior. The hotline was founded in 2018, in the wake of the #metoo movement. After events such as those on The Voice of Holland and De Wereld Draait Door, there was a clear spike in the number of reports. Those who report to Mores will be contacted by an independent confidential counsellor. He listens and explains to the journalist what the possible scenarios are.